MPD: Woman dies after Thursday night I-10 WB crash

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department says a woman who was involved in a crash on I-10 WB Thursday night that shut down lanes has passed.

Police say officers responded to a report of a traffic crash around 7 p.m. with injuries on westbound I-10 just west of the Michigan Avenue exit. Officers discovered a box truck had mechanical problems and stalled in the center lane of I-10. Detectives discovered a 59-year-old woman collided with the rear of the truck at interstate speed.

The woman was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Police say no criminal charges are expected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories