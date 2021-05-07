MPD: Woman dies after Thursday night I-10 WB crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department says a woman who was involved in a crash on I-10 WB Thursday night that shut down lanes has passed.

Police say officers responded to a report of a traffic crash around 7 p.m. with injuries on westbound I-10 just west of the Michigan Avenue exit. Officers discovered a box truck had mechanical problems and stalled in the center lane of I-10. Detectives discovered a 59-year-old woman collided with the rear of the truck at interstate speed.

The woman was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Police say no criminal charges are expected.