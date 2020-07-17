MPD: Person says woman cut roommate after he ‘got handsy’ with her

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a person told them a woman cut her roommate after he “got handsy” with her Thursday night.

At 11:10 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Airport Blvd. in reference to one cut. When officers arrived, they spoke to the suspect who said that his roommate cut him with a knife during an argument. A witness stated to police that the man got handsy with the victim and she cut him.

The man was transported for non- life threatening injuries.

LATEST STORIES