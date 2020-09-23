MPD: Woman cut with knife during fight outside her mother’s home on Cotton Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman was cut with a knife following a fight outside her mother’s home on Cotton St. Wednesday at 1 AM.
The victim says multiple suspects arrived at her mother’s house to fight her sister. As they went outside, one of the suspects cut her with a knife. However, the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
