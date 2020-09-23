MPD: Woman cut with knife during fight outside her mother’s home on Cotton Street

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman was cut with a knife following a fight outside her mother’s home on Cotton St. Wednesday at 1 AM.

The victim says multiple suspects arrived at her mother’s house to fight her sister. As they went outside, one of the suspects cut her with a knife. However, the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories