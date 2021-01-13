MPD: Woman confesses to 2008 death of mother “to prevent further suffering”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 12 years ago, a woman’s death was believed to be from natural causes; however, that woman’s daughter has now confessed to her involvement in the death of her mother.
Officers say a witness came forward on Monday to provide information regarding her grandmother’s death. According to MPD, she stated her mother texted a confession to the death of her grandmother.
MPD interviewed the suspect, in which she’s currently on hospice care. She admitted to the act, saying it was “to prevent further suffering” from health problems her mother endured.
Police say an autopsy was not performed. This is an ongoing investigation.
