MPD: Woman attacked with bat, suspect not located

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police report a woman was hit in the head and body with a bat by a male suspect on Thursday morning near High Street.

Officers say the victim was bleeding from the face and a large laceration on the side of her head was seen after their arrival at the scene on Bankhead Street and Euclid Avenue. She refused any kind of medical treatment

Officers say they were unable to locate the suspect.

