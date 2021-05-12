MPD: Woman arrested for shooting man during Dauphin St. fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a 25-year-old woman turned herself in a week after a fight broke out on Dauphin Street and one person was shot.

Officers were called to New St. Francis Street Tuesday, May 4, for a report of one shot. They discovered a large fight had broken out on Dauphin Street and Hallet Street about an ongoing dispute, where a man was shot. The man walked to a home on New St. Francis Street. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Tuesday, May 11, Mobile Police says Sarah Wright, 25, turned herself in to Metro Jail. Detectives say she was the one who shot the man. Wright has been charged with Assault Second Degree.