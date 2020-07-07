MPD warns of fake Facebook page trying to stir up trouble

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is warning the public about an impostor MPD Facebook account.

The page was created on Tuesday and has zero affiliation with the real department. One easy way to spot the impostor account is the low follower count. The real page has more than 38,000 followers. The fake page only has a couple hundred.

The fake page is using offensive and profane language, something the real department promises to never use on social media. One of the posts by the fake account makes fun of another local police department.

Another post from the bogus account jokes about officers taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to fill quotas.

“Making arrests and issuing citations isn’t our priority during the pandemic,” a spokesperson for the real MPD told WKRG News 5. “We never use profanity and belittle or undervalue certain groups of people in our posts.”

Here’s the full warning from the REAL Mobile Police Department:

BEWARE FAKE MPD FACEBOOK PAGE: Today, someone created a fake MPD Facebook page using the name “City of Mobile Police Department.” Do not follow it! The only “official” Mobile Police Department Facebook page is this page with 38K followers created nearly five years ago. As a law enforcement agency with respect for all, we will never use offensive, negative and abusive language as seen on the fake page, which has been reported.

