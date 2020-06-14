MPD: Walmart evacuates employees, customers after bomb threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm a bomb threat was made at the Walmart located on 101 East Interstate 65 Service Rd. S. Sunday.

Customers were made to evacuate the building and employees soon followed.

MPD say there are no further details at this time.

