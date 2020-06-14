MPD: Walmart evacuates employees, customers after bomb threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- With a 3-D printer and some ingenuity, a Mobile man helps a disabled kitten get around. There are few things cuter than watching this kitten Scooter scoot around in his modified cat wheelchair. Video and images in this story were provided by Dakota Wilson. Scooter was taken in by Krewe de Rescue. He was seriously hurt after being hit by a car--a shattered pelvis means he could only get around on his front legs. Specialty wheelchairs can be expensive so Dakota Wilson decided to do it himself.

"I looked up the file and the cost would be 81 cents to make the wheelchair," said Maker Dakota Wilson. Through trial and error Wilson says he was able to find the right parts and the right fit for Scooter.