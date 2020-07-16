MPD: Victim suffers from multiple gunshot wounds after drive-by shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A victim was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting, police say.

Officers arrived at 1:25 AM to University Hospital in reference to one shot and located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness says they were outside in the front yard when a vehicle drove by, firing several shots from the driver’s side window. Those shots struck the victim, causing life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

