MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Police cruiser crashed before dawn at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Drive. A witness says the front end of the vehicle appeared smashed in. It was called in at just about 4:40 Sunday morning.

At this time, it’s not clear why the crash happened or if anyone was hurt. Traffic was slowed in that area as other police vehicles and paramedics responded.