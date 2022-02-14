MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers confirmed a car chase led to a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

After crashing the vehicle, the driver fled the scene. A woman in the passenger seat was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Shawnee Street and Gayle Street, near the Mobile City Public Works Department.

Police have not released where the chase began.

WKRG News 5 will update the story when we receive more information.