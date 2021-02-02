MPD: U-Haul van reported stolen out of New Mexico found in West Mobile church parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a woman after finding her inside of a U-Haul van reported stolen out of New Mexico in a West Mobile church parking lot.

Mobile Police say officers noticed a U-Haul van parked near a wooded area in the parking lot of Christ United Methodist Church on Grelot Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. When officers ran the license plate, it was confirmed stolen out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The driver, 28-year-old Kristen Dees, was arrested for a previous warrant for no seatbelt.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.