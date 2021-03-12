MPD: Two Mobile businesses caught selling alcohol to minors

Unedited release from the Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department randomly selected eight businesses in the 36619 zip code area to conduct underage drinking compliance checks. During the operation on March 11, 2021, two businesses were found in violation of selling alcohol to a minor.

Underage operatives entered the locations in an attempt to purchase alcohol. Southern Liquors located at 5440 Highway 90 and Circle K located at 4880 Schillinger Road South did not request identification from the underage operatives and sold them an alcoholic beverage. The store clerks responsible will have warrants signed on a later date.

All the other businesses were found to be in compliance of following the state law and checking IDs. They include:

Walgreens, 5530 Three Notch Road

Corner Quick Stop, 4863 Gold Mine Road

Dollar General, 7600 Three Notch Road

CVS, 4881 Schillinger Road

Beef O Brady’s, 4419 Rangeline Road

Circle K, 6225 Three Notch Road

The Mobile Police Department teams up with the Alabama ABC inspectors to conduct the underage drinking compliance checks throughout the year. These checks are performed routinely to reduce underage drinking in the city.