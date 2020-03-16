MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm two men were shot in the 3100 block of Dauphin Island Pkwy Sunday evening.
MPD believes there to be no life-threatening injuries.
No further details were made available.
LATEST STORIES:
- MPD: Two men shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
- The State of Florida Issues Updates on COVID-19
- Secretary of State Requests Emergency Opinion from Attorney General’s Office to Postpone Runoff Election
- The CDC confirms gatherings of 50 or more contribute to spread of the COVID-19
- 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial for potential coronavirus vaccine