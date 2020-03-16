MPD: Two men shot on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - It came out of nowhere. Terrance Logan says the white SUV that hit him from behind while he was sitting at a stoplight on his 2016 Road Glide Special took off just as fast. “She just left me there for dead,” he tells me.

It happened Thursday night just after 9 at the corner of Dawes Road and Jeff Hamilton in Mobile. Logan says he was southbound sitting at a red light. There were several cars in front of him at the light. He says he doesn’t want to speculate if the driver was texting or something else. He does however say he’s just lucky to be alive.