MPD: Two men shot on Dauphin Island Parkway

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm two men were shot in the 3100 block of Dauphin Island Pkwy Sunday evening.

MPD believes there to be no life-threatening injuries.

No further details were made available.

