MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department says two women bystanders were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries after witnessing two men get into a fight early Friday morning.

MPD says upon arrival at Wet Willies downtown Mobile evidence showed that two unknown men got into a fight. During the fight, a weapon went off and hit the two women. The subject fled before police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.