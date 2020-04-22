MPD: Two brothers wanted for shooting on Skipper Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection to a shooting on Skipper Drive on April 17.

The MPD report says 23-year-old Carlos McConnell and 20-year-old Xavier McConnell were having a domestic dispute with their father. Later that day, the two suspects were driving by the house and fired multiple shots at the location.

The police report says the father then armed himself and returned fire but no one was hurt.

Both Carlos and Xavier McConnell are considered armed and wanted for shooting into and occupied dwelling. If anyone knows their whereabouts, please call the police at (251)208-7211.

