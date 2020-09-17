MPD: Twin brothers arrested after assaulting officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Twin brothers were arrested after assaulting a police officer Wednesday, according to Mobile Police.

At about 12:15 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Courtney Street in reference to a possible shooting. When the officer arrived, the man refused to allow the officer to pat him down for safety. The man grabbed the officer and tackled him to the ground, causing the officer to hit his head on a lawn rock, which caused a cut to his forehead. The man’s twin brother ran out of the house and assisted him in the fight against the officer. More officers arrived on the scene and took both men into custody after a struggle.

Roylonzo Rhodes, 26, and Roylando Rhodes, 26, were arrested and charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

