MPD to start enforcing laws regulating Gotcha scooters

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department released the following information regarding enforcing rules of the road when it comes to the new Gotcha electric scooters downtown.

Below is an unedited press release from police:

The Mobile Police Department will begin enforcing the rules of the road for the Gotcha Scooters beginning Monday, January 13, 2020. The electric scooters are available daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. During this time, police urge riders to take responsibility for their safety. Here is what police will enforce to ensure safety and traffic law compliance.

First of all, riders must be 18 years or older in order to operate the scooter. Only one person is allowed on a scooter at a time.

Secondly, scooters must ride with the flow of traffic and follow traffic signals using extra caution around intersections. If a bike lane is designated, it must be used. Riding on city sidewalks is prohibited. And, riders should always yield to pedestrians.

Scooters should be parked upright with the kickstand. They should not be parked blocking building entrances/exits, crosswalks, driveways, sidewalk ramps, fire hydrants and loading zones.

Lastly, if the rider of the scooter is involved in an incident that causes property damage or bodily injury, police will write an incident report. However, the responsibility will rest with the complainant to file and pursue civil action.

