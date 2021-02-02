MPD to charge woman who defecated in patrol car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department intends to sign warrants against a woman who defecated inside a patrol car after a street fight downtown.

Christian Kyles spoke to WKRG News 5 on Sunday, telling us she was the victim of the fight, which took place Saturday night outside a club on Dauphin Street.

“For my kids to have to see me like this, it’s bad,” Kyles told us, saying the fight left her with nine stitches.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste on Monday revealed a new detail to the story — Kyles defecated in a patrol car after the fight, according to Chief Battiste.

“She’s portrayed herself as a victim in this particular case, but I can tell you that someone that’s a victim in a case, their character doesn’t lend itself to pulling your pants down and defecating in the backseat of one of our patrol cars,” Chief Battiste said, adding that police intend to sign warrants for Kyles’ arrest.

Video of the fight led Councilman Fred Richardson to question why the mounted officers at the scene did not dismount their horses to respond to the fight.

Chief Battiste addressed those concerns, telling WKRG News 5 the mounted officers cannot dismount the horses and leave them unattended. He said the officers called for backup, which arrived about a minute later. The chief called it a “very quick” response.

As for the woman involved in the fight who’s now accused of defecating in the patrol car, Chief Battiste said there’s no room for that type of behavior.

“Your character speaks volumes when you as an adult would pull your pants down in the backseat of a patrol car and intentionally defecate,” Chief Battiste said.

The other person involved in the fight, identified by police as 28-year-old Shanataya Presley, was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey.