MPD: Three teens shot in drive-by shooting near community center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are searching for a car they say was involved in a weekend drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, in the 1600 block of Belfast Street in the Maysville community, near Harmon-Thomas Community Center.

Police say two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old had been shot, all three had non-life threatening injuries.

The victims told police they had been walking in the area when a car pulled up and started shooting. The car then drove off.

Two of the three victims told police a dark brown vehicle was involved, the other thought it was silver.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Mobile police.

