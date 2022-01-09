MPD: Three shot at Theodore party early Sunday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were shot during a party in Theodore just before 1:30 Sunday morning according to Mobile Police. MPD sent this email to News 5.

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 1:23 a.m., police officers responded to the 4800 block of Dan Williams Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim was hosting a party during the shooting. An unknown subject shot two male victims and a female victim. During the incident, an unoccupied vehicle and an unoccupied dwelling were struck by gunfire. One male victim was located at 7050 Old Military Road. Additionally, officers responded to a male victim at 5809 Highway 90, Circle K, and the female victim arrived at University Hospital by POV. One male victim is being treated for a life-threatening injury; the other male and female were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, it is believed all these incidents are related. This is an ongoing investigation.