MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were shot in two different incidents before dawn Sunday morning.

In one incident Mobile Police say they responded to Springhill Medical Center shortly before 1 am for a report of two adult men suffering from multiple gunshots. One was treated for what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim had more serious injuries and was taken to another hospital for treatment.

In another incident, shortly before 3 am, officers responded to University Hospital after a man arrived suffering from gunshots wounds. He was treated for what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. Mobile Police did not indicate what may have led to these shootings or where they may have happened.