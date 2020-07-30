MPD: Third suspect arrested in alleged auto theft scheme

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have arrested a third person in connection with an alleged auto theft scheme in Mobile.

According to MPD, Marcia Gant turned herself in on two theft by deception charges.

Corey Washington and Jared Wilson were arrested in the case two weeks ago. Police are still looking for Marlon Marshall, Cornelius Payne and Raymond Randolph.

Investigators say the suspects purchased used cars from small dealerships and would then sell those vehicles on Facebook Marketplace without the car title.

More than two dozen vehicles from several local dealers have been purchased and sold this way, police said.

TOP: Marcia Gant, Corey Washington, Jared Wilson

BOTTOM: Marlon Marshall, Cornelius Payne, Raymond Randolph

