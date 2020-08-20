MPD: Thief busted after bragging about crimes on Facebook LIVE

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman bragged herself right into jail. 25-year-old Brieana Allen is accused of stealing prescription pills, and she might have gotten away with it. But, police say, she had to let everyone know about it. They say she bragged about the theft on Facebook LIVE, and the victim saw it. That’s when he called police. Then, police say, Allen called them too. She wanted to tell her side of the story. They clearly weren’t buying it and arrested her after allegedly finding the victim’s prescriptions in her purse. She was arrested, charged with breaking into a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
