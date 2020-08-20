MPD: Thief busted after bragging about crimes on Facebook LIVE

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman bragged herself right into jail. 25-year-old Brieana Allen is accused of stealing prescription pills, and she might have gotten away with it. But, police say, she had to let everyone know about it. They say she bragged about the theft on Facebook LIVE, and the victim saw it. That’s when he called police. Then, police say, Allen called them too. She wanted to tell her side of the story. They clearly weren’t buying it and arrested her after allegedly finding the victim’s prescriptions in her purse. She was arrested, charged with breaking into a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories