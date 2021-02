THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fight in Mobile County ended with two men taking turns swinging at each other with a baseball bat.

According to Mobile Police, the fight happened Sunday afternoon on Todd Acres Drive in Theodore.

Police say one man hit the other with the bat, knocking that person out. When he woke up, police say he chased down the other man and hit him in the head with the bat.

Johnny Wilson Jr. and Antonio Williams were arrested and charged with assault.