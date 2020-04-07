MPD: Teen suffers from gunshot wound to the leg after arranged fight between others escalate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 17-year old teen was shot in the leg after an arranged fight between others led to gun shots.

The victim says he and other teens arranged to meet others at Newhouse Park located on Alston Drive where two girls were to fight.

According to the victim, during the fight, two males pulled out guns and began to shoot. The victim was then hit in the lower leg.

He was transported to USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital by a bystander. His wound is non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

