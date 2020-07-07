MPD: Teen stabs girl during dispute over stolen fake eyelashes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Monday, July 6, at about 10: 37 p.m., police responded to Peppertree Apartments, 6070 Sperry Road, in reference to a disorderly complaint involving a girl stabbed to the head.

On scene investigation revealed that a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl went to Peppertree Apartments where they started a fight with a 20-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl. The fight was concerning stolen fake eyelashes.

The 16-year-old was transported to Strickland Youth Center. The 15-year-old was transported to the hospital to be treated for the minor cut to her head and will also be taken to Strickland once she recovers.

