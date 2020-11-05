MPD: Teen driver dies in fatal accident on Schillinger Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old male driver died in a fatal accident on Schillinger Road Wednesday, according to officers.
Alabama State Troopers were assisted by police on this traffic fatality.
Police responded to the vehicle collision at 4:47 PM and are inclined to believe the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. This caused his vehicle to strike a curb and flip multiple times.
No other information was provided at this time.
