MPD: Teen driver dies in fatal accident on Schillinger Road

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old male driver died in a fatal accident on Schillinger Road Wednesday, according to officers.

Alabama State Troopers were assisted by police on this traffic fatality.

Police responded to the vehicle collision at 4:47 PM and are inclined to believe the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. This caused his vehicle to strike a curb and flip multiple times.

No other information was provided at this time.

