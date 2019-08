MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A security guard was nearly injured while trying to stop a robbery at the Target at The Shoppes at Bel Air.

Mobile Police say they were called to the store Tuesday morning to a report of a man grabbing multiple items and trying to leave without paying. Police say a store security guard tried to stop the man, but the suspect threatened to cut the guard with a knife.

The guard was not injured, and the suspect got away.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.