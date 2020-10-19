MPD taking back unwanted prescription drugs this Saturday

CANADA – 2016/01/21: Prescription pills in a yellow bottle over a wooden table with selective depth of field. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is serving as a collection site for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Take Back Day in an effort to prevent pill abuse and rid homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. On Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public can bring their pills for disposal to police headquarters at 2460 Government Blvd.

Liquids, needles, or sharps are not accepted, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Be sure to scratch out all identifying information on the prescription drug to make it unreadable. This will help to protect identity and the privacy of personal health information.

Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs. Unused or expired prescription medications can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose, thus becoming a public safety issue. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.

The Drug Education Council will also be out to assist with Take Back Day.

