MPD: Suspect throws feces at officers, damages police car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man suspected of domestic violence is accused of throwing his own feces at officers while in custody.

Police say the initial incident happened Tuesday night on Gerbera Drive. Officers arrested 32-year-old Kendal Benjamin on a domestic violence assault charge.

According to MPD, while Benjamin was being taken to jail, he defecated and threw it on the officers. Police say he was handcuffed at the time but was able to slip the handcuffs in front of him. The police car was also damaged.

On top of the initial domestic violence charge, Benjamin was charged with criminal mischief and assault with bodily fluids.

