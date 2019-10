MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect was tased after he was caught breaking into cars and a home in Theodore on Monday, according to MPD.

Police found the suspect near Old Pascagoula Road and Roundtree Court.

The suspect went into cardiac arrest after being tased and was taken to a hospital.

At last check, police said the suspect was conscious and alert.

