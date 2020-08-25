MPD: Suspect runs out of gas during chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An empty gas tank prevented a suspect from getting away from police.

Police said 42-year-old Marcus Henry led officers on a chase Monday evening that started near Government Street and Joachim Street.

According to MPD, officers tried to pull over a driver in a stolen car, but the driver refused to stop. At one point, the driver went on private property, causing damage, police said.

The chase ended near Moffett Road and I-65 when the driver ran out of gas, police said.

Henry is charged with theft of property, attempting to elude, and leaving the scene of an accident.

