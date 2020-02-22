MPD: Suspect kills himself after attempted murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News release from MPD:
MOBILE, Ala. – On February 21, 2020, at approximately 11:23 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of Halls Mill Road in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officer saw located a female victim on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle as police arrived on scene. Officers pursued the suspect in the area and came back to the location. As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect fired one shot that was self inflicted. Officers did returned fire striking the rear bumper of the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect then pointed the firearm back towards himself and pulled the trigger which ultimately caused his demise. His vehicle then crashed into a church in the area. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene and the female victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim is expected to survive her injuries.MPD email
