MPD: Suspect dies after being tased by police after chase

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have confirmed the suspect who was tased after a brief chase with police in Theodore has died.

Mobile police say Christopher McCorvey was tased after he was caught breaking into cars and a home in Theodore on Monday.

Police found the suspect near Old Pascagoula Road and Roundtree Court.

The suspect went into cardiac arrest after being tased and was taken to a hospital.

Police say no further information will be released until an autopsy is performed.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories