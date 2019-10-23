MPD: Suspect dies after being tased by police after chase

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have confirmed the suspect who was tased after a brief chase with police in Theodore has died.

Mobile police say Christopher McCorvey was tased after he was caught breaking into cars and a home in Theodore on Monday.

Police found the suspect near Old Pascagoula Road and Roundtree Court.

The suspect went into cardiac arrest after being tased and was taken to a hospital.

Police say no further information will be released until an autopsy is performed.

