MPD: Suspect crashes stolen vehicle after police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A police chase ensued in Downtown Mobile after attempting to stop a suspect within a stole vehicle Thursday.

Police say they attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle on Houston Street at Virginia Street. However, the driver did not stop. His vehicle became disabled after running off the road at Dauphin Street and Water Street, striking several bushes and trees.

Although the suspect resisted arrest, he was taken into custody and transported to the hospital to be observed for any injuries due to his involvement in an accident.

