MPD: Suspect burglarizes, assaults woman in home on Pratt Drive

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman forced her way into someone’s home, assaulting and burglarizing them on Pratt Drive Wednesday afternoon.

The victim says an unfamiliar woman, 34-year-old Leah Douglas broke into her home and assaulted her before forcing her out the residence and stealing her belongings. She then sought help from her neighbor and they got Douglas out of the home.

Douglas ran from the area but police found her near Dauphin Island Parkway and arrested her.

