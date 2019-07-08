MPD: Suspect bites man in the ear during robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is behind bars after reportedly biting another man during a robbery.

According to Mobile Police, it happened early Monday morning, around 12:15 a.m. at Lyons Park at 180 Lyons Park, which is near USA Children’s & Women’s hospital.

Police were called to the park for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found a man who had apparently been beaten near the fountain.

The victim told police a man tried to rob him at gunpoint and the two got into a fight. During the fight, police say the suspect bit the victim’s ear.

The suspect ran off, but police later spotted a man fitting his description. 34-year-old Gary Williams was arrested on charges including assault and robbery.

The victim is expected to be okay.

