MPD: Suspect assaults man with gun after possible road rage incident

WARNING: The video depicts a violent encounter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was hit in the head with a gun following a possible road rage incident Saturday morning says MPD.

At 9 a.m. police arrived at the Chevron gas station on Zeigler Blvd. and officers saw a man with a head wound stemming from an assault.

The victim says he was driving on Springhill Ave. near PFC John D New when he passed the suspect because he was driving slowly. The suspect then started to follow him and rode his bumper until they reached Chevron.

According to police, the suspect approached him with a handgun, threatened to kill him, and then struck him with the gun causing a laceration. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Mobile Fire-Rescue was on the scene and tended to the victim’s injuries. Police are currently in search of the suspect.

