MPD: Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing on Katye Street

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

Unedited press release from Mobile Police:

MOBILE, Ala. – On Sunday March 1, 2020, at 8:52 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Katye Street in reference to two male victims stabbed. Upon arrival, officers discovered 38-year-old Kalvin Matthews deceased on the kitchen floor. Matthews had been stabbed several times. The second male victim was located at a nearby residence and transported to the hospital for stab wounds to his body. The investigation determined that a known male suspect stabbed the two victims and fled the scene. Through continuing investigation, investigators located and arrested 51-year-old Rodney Finklea. Finklea is charged with Murder.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories