MPD: Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing on Katye Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Voters still have time to make up their minds in what could be one of the most closely watched primaries in recent memory in Alabama. Primaries can sometimes be a forgotten part of the election cycle but it appears there are a lot of voters excited to cast a ballot less than 24 hours from now.

Mobile County employees were busy Monday morning loading up pre-checked voting machines and tables into trucks--ready to head out to the many polling locations across Mobile County. It’s the last step in getting ready for Super Tuesday. For the first time in a while, both Democratic and Republican ballots have closely watched, competitive races in Alabama. That may prompt a higher than average turnout for a primary. Voters are ready to hit the polls in the morning, and some are still in the undecided column.