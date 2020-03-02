MPD: Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing on Katye Street

Unedited press release from Mobile Police:
MOBILE, Ala. – On Sunday March 1, 2020, at 8:52 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Katye Street in reference to two male victims stabbed. Upon arrival, officers discovered 38-year-old Kalvin Matthews deceased on the kitchen floor. Matthews had been stabbed several times. The second male victim was located at a nearby residence and transported to the hospital for stab wounds to his body. The investigation determined that a known male suspect stabbed the two victims and fled the scene. Through continuing investigation, investigators located and arrested 51-year-old Rodney Finklea. Finklea is charged with Murder.