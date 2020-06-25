MPD: Suspect arrested for vehicle burglary, connected to four incidents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for burglarizing a vehicle in the area of Delta Street and Brooke Avenue.

Police say a neighbor witnessed Devin Carl breaking into a vehicle and had one of the victim’s purse in his possession. The neighbor detained Carl until the police arrived.

Carl was arrested and according to MPD, he was linked to four vehicle burglaries in total.

