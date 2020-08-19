MPD: Suspect arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles, stealing property

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday at approximately 2:08 a.m. after officers connected him to breaking into multiple vehicles and stealing property.
Police say they were doing a close patrol in the area of Du Rhu Drive when a man was spotted running through the parking lot. Officers ran after the man and arrested him, finding one of the victims’ wallets on his person.
MPD say the suspect was taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation.
