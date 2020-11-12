MPD: Suspect accused of rape arrested after car, foot chase days later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect, accused of raping a woman, was arrested Monday after he led officers on car and foot chase says MPD.

On Sunday, November 1st at 6:28 a.m., officers responded to Hallmark Apartments as a woman made claims that she was raped and someone was trying to kill her. They also confirmed the victim knew the suspect.

35-year-old Joshua Draughon was stopped by officers Monday, November 9th on Overlook Rd. as he was wanted in connection to the Sunday incident. He continued to drive in an attempt to flee officers. However, his vehicle became stuck in the underbrush.

Consequently, Draughon fled on foot but K9 officers found him hidden in a thick patch of woods.

Draughon was taken into custody.

LATEST STORIES: