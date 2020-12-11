MPD: Store clerk involved in robbery returns stolen money

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A store clerk involved in an “inside job” robbery at a convenience store has surrendered to police.
On Wednesday, December 9, a clerk at the Murphy Express at 4690 Airport Boulevard told police another man came into the store, acting like he had a gun under his shirt, and robbed the store. Investigators later determined the clerk was actually involved.
The next day, the store clerk came to police and returned the stolen money.
LeCorey Mayes, 23, is charged with theft.
A warrant has been issued for the other person involved in the robbery.
LATEST POSTS:
- Woman arrested for Monday shooting on Wolf Ridge Road police say
- Collusion between state, criminals prompts Mexicans to seek asylum in US, author says
- Snow leopard at Kentucky zoo tests positive for coronavirus, two others showing symptoms
- MCPSS delays in-person instruction after holiday break due to potential rise in COVID-19 cases
- Pensacola mask mandate extended but governor’s order prevents enforcement