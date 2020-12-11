MPD: Store clerk involved in robbery returns stolen money

LeCorey Mayes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A store clerk involved in an “inside job” robbery at a convenience store has surrendered to police.

On Wednesday, December 9, a clerk at the Murphy Express at 4690 Airport Boulevard told police another man came into the store, acting like he had a gun under his shirt, and robbed the store. Investigators later determined the clerk was actually involved.

The next day, the store clerk came to police and returned the stolen money.

LeCorey Mayes, 23, is charged with theft.

A warrant has been issued for the other person involved in the robbery.

