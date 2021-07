MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating an ATM robbery where a stolen truck was used to damage the ATM.

Police say officers were called to the New Horizons Credit Union Wednesday at 5 a.m. on Airport Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. When officers arrived, they found a reported stolen truck had been used to damage the ATM and remove money.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.