MPD: Shot fired during home invasion

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a home invasion suspect fired a shot inside a house on Youngs Lane.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:03 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Youngs Lane in reference to a robbery complaint. The victim said he was outside of his home when a man brandished a weapon and made him enter the house. Once inside, the man demanded property. A struggle ensued with the suspect and a shot was fired into the wall.

The man then fled the scene. No one was injured. This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories