MPD: Shot fired during home invasion

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a home invasion suspect fired a shot inside a house on Youngs Lane.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:03 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Youngs Lane in reference to a robbery complaint. The victim said he was outside of his home when a man brandished a weapon and made him enter the house. Once inside, the man demanded property. A struggle ensued with the suspect and a shot was fired into the wall.

The man then fled the scene. No one was injured. This investigation is ongoing.