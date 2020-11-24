MPD: Shoplifting suspect bites security officer, says he has HIV

Mobile County

Bruce Griffin

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A shoplifting suspect bit a security officer and then told him he had HIV, according to police.

The incident happened Monday night around 8:30 at the Dollar Tree on Bel Air Boulevard. Police said the security officer confronted the suspect at the front door, where the struggle took place.

The suspect also told the security officer he had Hepatitis C.

Bruce Griffin, 39, was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, and criminal trespass.

