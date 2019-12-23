MPD: Shoplifter’s gun accidentally goes off at Bel Air Mall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A gun accidentally went off at Bel Air Mall Monday morning, causing panic in the mall as shoppers feared someone was shooting at them.

According to Public Safety Director James Barber, a mall security guard was chasing a shoplifting suspect near Dillard’s when the suspect dropped a gun, which then went off.

No one was injured, and the suspect got away.

MPD released the following surveillance picture of the suspected shoplifter:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211.

