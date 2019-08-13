MPD shootout suspect released from hospital, faces attempted murder charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A second suspect in the shooting with Mobile Police in the RV Taylor community last week has been released from the hospital and will be taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

20-year-old Andrew Lee Mitchell was shot by police during the shootout at a home on Sout Ann Street on Thursday, August 8. According to Mobile Police, Mithcell will face 3 counts of attempted murder.

Another suspect, Johnny Vail, who barricaded himself inside the home for hours, is currently charged with receiving stolen property and 14 counts of possession of a forged instrument. Vail’s bond has been set at $45,000.

The receiving stolen property charge that Vail is facing is related to a gun found at the scene that was stolen from an MPD officer’s home in April, according to court documents.