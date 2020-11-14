MPD: Shooting under investigation on Arlington St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Arlington St. Saturday.
Police say a call was received at 2:19 p.m. where one victim was shot. Currently, there is no more information.
