MPD: Shooting under investigation on Arlington St.

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) -- A New Library in Mobile County helps preserve Grand Bay history. The project was a decade in the making. From the eye-catching brick exterior--to an old bank vault door, the Grand Bay Library and Agricultural Historical Museum combines the rural past with modern amenities in a place that started as a financial institution.

"The building was built in 1913, it was originally the Grand Bay State Bank, it was founded by the Masons and they moved when it became a post office in the 1970s," said President of Citizens for a Better Grand Bay Aleta Boudreaux. The library opened in the beginning of November. People in Grand Bay used to have to travel to Theodore for the same services they can now get in Grand Bay.